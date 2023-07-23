Rumours of fire in train create panic in Uttarakhand

Rumours of fire in train create panic among passengers in Uttarakhand

It turned out that someone had pulled the chain in the train and as a result, its jammed wheels emitted smoke triggering rumours about a fire.

PTI
PTI, Haridwar,
  • Jul 23 2023, 20:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 20:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Rumours of a fire in the Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express created panic among passengers on Sunday near Raisi station in the Laksar area of the district.

As the train stopped shortly afterwards at a railway bridge over the swollen Banganga river, the panic-stricken passengers got down and crossed the bridge on foot at the risk of their lives.

Also Read | Roads, houses damaged due to heavy rains, cloudbursts in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

However, later it turned out that someone had pulled the chain in the train and as a result, its jammed wheels emitted smoke triggering the rumours about a fire, Laksar station superintendent S K Tiwari said.

The train stood for nearly half an hour at the bridge, he said.

Railway officials rushed to the spot and allowed the train to proceed after its brakes were repaired, Tiwari said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttarakhand
India News
Fire Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer

Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

 