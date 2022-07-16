Rush to inaugurate 'half-built' expressway sign of 'make-do' culture: Akhilesh Yadav

On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bundelkhand Expressway, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the government of rushing to open the “half-complete” expressway and championing a chaltaau culture.
"The hurriedness in the inauguration of the half-complete Bundelkhand Expressway shows that its design is chaltaau (make-do),” Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi on Saturday.
“So, even with Defence Corridor near to it, the BJP government could not construct an airstrip like the one constructed on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway during the Samajwadi Party government," he said.
आधे-अधूरे बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेस-वे के उद्घाटन की हड़बड़ी बताती है कि इसका डिज़ाइन भी ऐसे ही चलताऊ बना है तभी डिफ़ेंस कॉरिडोर के पास होने के बाद भी यहाँ भाजपा सरकार, सपा काल में बने आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस-वे जैसी हवाई पट्टी न बना पाई। इसे चित्रकूट तक विकसित न करना दूरदृष्टि की कमी है। pic.twitter.com/KjhQPcOGoP
— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 16, 2022
The SP chief also tweeted a video along with his tweet.
The foundation stone of the four-lane expressway, which will connect Chitrakoot with the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, was laid by Modi in February 2020.
The project took 28 months to complete, according to the government.
The 296-km expressway, constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), can later be expanded up to six lanes.
Extending from National Highway (NH)-35 at Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district, where it merges with the Agra-Lucknow expressway, the expressway passes through Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya, and Etawah.
Along with improving connectivity in the region, the Bundelkhand Expressway is also expected to give a major boost to economic development and local job creation.
Work on the creation of an industrial corridor in Banda and Jalaun district, next to the expressway, has already been started.
