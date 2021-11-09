Sacrilege incidents: SC to examine Punjab govt's plea against HC order for fresh investigation

The Supreme Court has decided to examine a plea by the Punjab government challenging the High Court's April 9 order in the Kotkapura firing cases in connection with incidents of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari issued notice to Gurdeep Singh, then SHO of Kotkapur, and others and sought their response within four weeks.

Also read: Bending to Sidhu's demands? CM Channi accepts advocate general's resignation

The High Court had quashed the charge-sheet against Gurdeep Singh and directed that investigation into the alleged violence be conducted afresh by a newly appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh of the Punjab Police.

The matter pertains to the violence in Kotkapura, Punjab on October 14, 2015 in response to the incidents of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib between June, 2015 to October, 2015.

The High Court had quashed the charge-sheets filed on August 7, 2018 by the SIT, pertaining to police firing upon protestors who had gathered to protest against sacrilege incidents. Two men protesting against the sacrilege at Bargari village were killed in police firing on October 14, 2015.

Check out DH's latest videos: