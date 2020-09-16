SAD asks Rajya Sabha MPs to oppose farm Bills

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Sep 16 2020, 23:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 23:07 ist

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday issued a whip to its members in the Rajya Sabha, asking them to oppose the Centre’s farm-related legislations in the House.

It was issued by the party’s chief whip Naresh Gujral.

They were directed to opposed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020; Farmers' Produce, Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; and Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

SAD chief and Ferozepur Lok Sabha MP Sukhbir Singh Badal too had on Tuesday voted against the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the lower house of Parliament.

The party has three members in the Rajya Sabha--Naresh Gujral, Balwinder Singh Bhunder and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

Dhindsa is now a rebel Akali leader.

He had floated another political outfit in July this year.

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, along with his son and former state finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa, was expelled from the SAD in February this year allegedly for “anti-party” activities. 

Shiromani Akali Dal
Sukhbir Singh Badal
Rajya Sabha

