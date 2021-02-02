SAD, Congress activists fire gunshots in Punjab

SAD, Congress activists fire gunshots in Punjab

Some public vehicles were also damaged as workers of both parties pelted each other with stones

PTI
PTI, Tarn Taran,
  • Feb 02 2021, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 21:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Gunshots were allegedly fired by activists of the SAD and the Congress at Bikhiwind village of Tarn Taran district during the filing of nomination papers for the upcoming municipal polls on Tuesday.

Some public vehicles were also damaged as workers of both parties pelted each other with stones, said officials.

However, no injury has been reported in the incident so far, they said.

Tarn Taran Superintendent of Police Jagjit Singh Walia said no one has been arrested yet as the investigation is under way.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that nomination papers of their candidates were torn by some Congress activists. The party also alleged that their nominees were manhandled.

Elections to eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on February 14. The last date for filing nominations is February 3.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

gunshots
Congress
Shiromani Akali Dal

What's Brewing

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

From the Newsroom: Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective

From the Newsroom: Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective

How the scrappage policy affects private vehicle owners

How the scrappage policy affects private vehicle owners

This flower is really a fungus in disguise

This flower is really a fungus in disguise

Will agri cess burn a hole in consumer's pocket?

Will agri cess burn a hole in consumer's pocket?

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

 