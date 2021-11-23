SAD has firm alliance with BSP, will not join hands with ex-ally BJP: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Tuesday said his party has a firm alliance with the BSP and it will not join hands with former partner BJP.

The SAD's future lies with the BSP, he said while talking to reporters at Chabbewal, about 36 km from here.

"We have a firm alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)," he said while replying to a question and asserted that the SAD will not join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The old alliance between the BJP and the SAD broke last year when the Shiromani Akali Dal quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm laws.

The elections for the 117-member Punjab Assembly are expected to witness a multi-cornered contest among the ruling Congress, the SAD-BSP alliance, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP.

When asked to comment on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal making promises for various sections of the society ahead of Punjab polls, Badal said the AAP chief should implement these in Delhi first.

"First, he should give permanent jobs to teachers, who were on contract there, and then give guarantee of permanent jobs to them in Punjab. By giving false guarantees, Kejriwal cannot befool the people of the state," he said.

He alleged that former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh did not fulfill promises made to the people of the state before the last assembly elections and now present Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was making tall promises.

Badal alleged that both Kejriwal and Channi were lying to the people of state and making false promises.

"Kejriwal must prove his sincerity by first implementing the promises he's making in Punjab in his own state, otherwise, Punjabis will not believe him. Why has he not given an allowance to women, 300 units of free power and also regularised jobs in Delhi," he questioned.

