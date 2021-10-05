Saffron camp divided along Lakhimpur Kheri fault lines

Sunday sent shockwaves through Uttar Pradesh and the country as BJP leader and Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son allegedly mowed down farmers protesting in Lakhimpur Kheri with his SUV.

4 protesters were killed in the process, including a 19 year-old. A total of 8 lives were lost in the subsequent wave of violence where, following the SUV attack, 4 other alleged BJP workers were pulled out of their vehicles and 'lynched'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Lucknow on Tuesday to inaugurate projects, is yet to speak on it or visit the site of violence, which is reportedly about a 15-minute chopper ride from where he is.

The violence in Lakhimur Kheri has exposed cracks in the saffron camp, with some denying the allegations and some saying the situation was badly handled.

From alleging the protest had 'Khalistani links' to expressing anger on how the situation was handled by leadership, reactions within the BJP have been diverse, reported The Indian Express.

One of Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet ministers called the situation 'a mess'.

"We are hurt both ways, BJP workers are killed and the government is also in the dock", the minister was quoted telling The Indian Express in Hindi.

“Political feedback is set aside, never discussed. When you rely only on bureaucratic feedback, this is what happens", he said, further adding that the bureaucracy did not get a sense of the build-up in the district either.

Holding a drastically contrasting view point, Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Harish Chandra Srivastava tweeted alleging that 'Khalistanis had killed BJP workers on Sunday in Lakhmpur'.

Reacting to this, Pilibhit BJP MP Varun Gandhi condemned the 'pejorative and demeaning' launguage used against protesting farmers.

Gandhi said that the use of such 'unfair and cruel' language could damage a situartion where farmers were protesting peacefully.

“This is extremely unfortunate and it is also dangerous for the country. Because instead of understanding what the struggling farmers are saying we cannot start using pejorative language for them,” the MP said, according to The Indian Express.

“It’s a community that has laid their lives down generation after generation to protect our nation and they are a community that is completely selfless in the way they sacrificed their lives. If we are going to talk about them in demeaning and pejorative terms, it is not only unfair and cruel but it (could) also, God forbid, lead to a reaction among people who at the moment are very peaceful…When you keep prodding somebody with the pejorative stick, sooner or later people will react which is dangerous for our country. This is something we have to stay miles away from", he added.

Gandhi has asked for a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the kin of the victims and called the SUV hit-and-run 'cruel' and 'heart wrenching'.

