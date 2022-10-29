Saffron outfit seeks to include Yogi as litigator in Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Mosque case

Vishwa Vaidik Sanatan Sangh, which was a party in five cases pertaining to the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Mosque dispute, has sought to include Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath as a litigator in the cases and plans to execute a power of attorney in his favour for the same.

Sangh president Jitendra Singh Visen said on Saturday that the legal formalities in this regard would be completed in the next few days.

''We are party in five of the cases pertaining to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque.....we plan to include Yogi Adityanath in all these cases,'' Visen said. He, however, did not elaborate what prompted him to take such a decision.

It was also not clear if Adityanath had agreed to be included in these cases. The Sangh was a party in the Shringar Gauri, Adi Vishweshwar and two other cases. All these cases were currently pending in courts in Varanasi.

A Varanasi court had recently rejected petitions filed by the Hindu parties seeking carbon dating of the shivling', which was allegedly found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque complex during a videography survey of the premises by a court appointed commissioner a few months back.

The court had however in an earlier decision allowed the petition filed by the Hindu parties seeking worship rights in the Shringar Gauri shrine which was situated inside the Mosque premises.

The Hindu parties claim that the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb had demolished a part of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and converted it into a Mosque.