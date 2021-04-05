Sahada bypoll: Rajasthan BJP rebel Pitliya meets state chief as Congress attacks rival party

Rajasthan BJP rebel Ladulal Pitliya Monday met its state chief here who said he has agreed to campaign for the party's candidate in the Sahada Assembly bypoll, even as the Congress alleged the saffron party had forced him to withdraw his nomination as an independent candidate.

Pitliya was earlier with the BJP but had decided to contest the upcoming assembly bypoll in Sahada as an independent candidate after he was denied a ticket by the party. However, he withdrew his papers Friday.

Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra Monday attacked the BJP over the issue by referring to an audio clip that purportedly had a conversation between the BJP MLA and party whip and a VHP leader in Bhilwara about allegedly forcing Pitliya to withdraw his nomination papers.

"The language used against Pitliya in the audio describes how the BJP has crossed all limits to strangle democracy. There is a question mark whether there will be democratic elections in the country and states in future under the Modi regime or not," Dotasra told reporters.

Pitliya earlier in the day met BJP state president Satish Poonia, who said the former has agreed to campaign in support of the party candidate in Sahada.

"Pitliya withdrew his nomination because he felt he would get more chances in the future," Poonia told media.

Dotasra, however, alleged, "The BJP fears defeat so much that they threatened Pitliya and forced him to withdraw his nomination."

A total of 27 candidates are contesting the by-poll in Sahada (Bhilwara), Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand constituencies, to be held on April 17.