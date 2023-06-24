UP juvenile home sacks 5 over harassment complaints

Saharanpur: 5 employees of juvenile correction home sacked following harassment complaints

An official said the girls lodged at the correctional home have accused the manager and the superintendent of molestation, assault and illegal extortion.

PTI
PTI, Saharanpur (UP),
  • Jun 24 2023, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 22:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Services were terminated of five employees, including the superintendent, of a juvenile correctional home for girls here following complaints of harassment by the inmates, officials said on Saturday.

They said Saharanpur District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra dismissed all five following an inquiry, and an FIR has been lodged against them.

Sub-Divisional Officer (Sadar) Kirti Singh said after the matter came to the notice of the district magistrate, he sent three officials to investigate the allegations.

The officials spoke to all inmates separately and recorded their statements, Singh said.

He said some allegations were found to be correct in the investigation, following which Superintendent Pinky, Manager V P Singh and three other staff members were dismissed from service.

Station House Officer of Janakpuri police station Sanuj Yadav said the case was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

