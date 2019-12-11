Sainik school teacher held for 12 sodomising students

A Sainik School teacher in Rajasthan''s Jhunjhunu district was arrested for sodomising around a dozen students, police said on Wednesday.

The victims claimed that the sexual abuse took place over a period of one year. As per the principal's complaint, the accused teacher allegedly sodomised around 12 students.

Meanwhile, Sardar thana police in Jhunjhunu have arrested the teacher, who was working as a probationer in army school. The matter came to light after two of the students narrated their ordeal to the school principal Major Abhilash Singh, DSP (SC/ST) Gyan Singh who reported the crime to police.

The alleged teacher Ravindra Singh Shekhawat was produced before the court on Tuesday and was sent to two-day police remand.

The arrest was made following a complaint lodged byThe accused was booked under IPC section 377 and section 5,6 and 8 of the POCSO Act.