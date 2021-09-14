Sajad Lone visits family of Srinagar cop killed by militants

People's Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Tuesday visited the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad Mir, who was killed by militants two days back in Srinagar.

He expressed his sympathies to Mir's family in north Kupwara's Kalmuna village and termed the killing merciless and inhuman.

He said the unending cycle of violence has devastated thousands of families and put a sudden end to countless dreams. Kashmir has been in a perpetual state of grief and misery ever since the eruption of violence, Lone added.

He underscored the need for collective efforts to reject violence in its entirety so that Kashmir could prosper.

"It is imperative that we explicitly condemn and denounce violence. Such dastardly acts should be collectively rejected and must have no societal acceptance if we want to pull Kashmir out of this vortex of violence," Lone said.

