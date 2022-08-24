Salman doppelganger shoots reel at Gomti railway bridge, booked

After social media influencer Bobby Kataria in Uttarakhand, it is now Azam Ansari, a Salman Khan doppelganger, who has been booked for allegedly making an Instagram reel on the Gomti River Railway Bridge in Lucknow.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has booked Ansari; and GRP and RPF sent a patrolling party to the railway bridge in the Daliganj area apparently to verify the incident.

The said reel has now been deleted from Ansari's Instagram account.

The matter came to light after the reel was shared the reel on Twitter by Azeem Ahmad, a local resident.

Following this, an FIR was lodged against Ansari and Azeem Ahmad.

In the video, Ansari could be seen with a bare torso, smoking a cigarette as he walks on the tracks of the railway bridge.

In another shot in the same video, he is seen sitting and posing on the tracks.

RPF inspector of Lucknow city station, Suresh Kumar said that the person in the reel video has been identified and he will be arrested soon.

"A case under Railway Act 147 (If any person enters upon or into any part of a railway without lawful authority), 145 (Drunkenness or nuisance. -If any person in any railway carriage or upon any part of a railway) and 167 (Prohibition of smoking in train) has been lodged in the matter against Azam Ansari," he said.

Ansari was earlier arrested in Lucknow in May for disturbing the peace while making a reel for social media.

While shooting a huge crowd gathered at the Clock Tower, presuming him to be the real Salman Khan. He was booked under Section 151 for breaching the peace.

Ansari, a content creator on Instagram has more than 87,000 followers and he is famous as a look-alike of Salman Khan.