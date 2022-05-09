Salman Khan doppelganger makes reels, disrupts traffic

Salman Khan's doppelganger held for disrupting traffic while making reels in Lucknow

Ansari was making a reel (short video) at the historic Clock Tower on Sunday night and a huge crowd gathered on the road to see him, resulting in a massive traffic jam

IANS
IANS,
  • May 09 2022, 11:01 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 12:24 ist
Screengrab from Youtube/ @AzamAnsari

A Salman Khan doppelganger, Azam Ansari, was taken into custody by the Lucknow police on charges of disturbing peace.

Ansari was making a reel (short video) at the historic Clock Tower on Sunday night and a huge crowd gathered on the road to see him, resulting in a massive traffic jam.

Later, on complaint of some commuters, police rushed to the spot and took Ansari into custody. He has been booked under Section 151 for breach of peace by the Thakurganj police.

Ansari has often been spotted making reels for Instagram on the roads and monuments of Lucknow. He has 1.67 lakh followers on YouTube.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Salman Khan
offbeat
Lucknow

What's Brewing

'Not the end of the world if CSK don't reach play-offs'

'Not the end of the world if CSK don't reach play-offs'

Researchers look to nanoparticles for treating cancer

Researchers look to nanoparticles for treating cancer

Discovery of India’s heft but not yet of how to use it

Discovery of India’s heft but not yet of how to use it

Study flags population decline in 5,245 bird species

Study flags population decline in 5,245 bird species

Ukraine's sniffing dog Patron gets medal from Zelenskyy

Ukraine's sniffing dog Patron gets medal from Zelenskyy

Giant groundwater system discovered below Antarctic ice

Giant groundwater system discovered below Antarctic ice

 