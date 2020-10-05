Samajwadi Party announces 4 candidates for Uttar Pradesh bypoll

Samajwadi Party announces 4 candidates for UP bypoll

PTI, Lucknow,
Of the seven seats, six were won by the BJP in 2017. Credit: PTI Photo

The Samajwadi Party on Monday declared its candidates for four of the seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh where bypolls would be held on November 3.

"On directives of party president Akhilesh Yadav, Sayed Javed Abbas from Naugaon Sadat (Amroha), Mahraj Singh Dhanghar from Tundla, Indrajeet Kori from Ghatampur and Lucky Yadav from Malhani (Jaunpur) have been declared as party candidates," party sources said here.  

The seven seats going for bypolls include Naugaon which got vacated due to the death of minister Chetan Chauhan, Ghatampur (Kanpur) after the demise of minister Kamal Rani Varun, Bulandshahr due to the death of Virendra Singh Sirohi.

Similarly, Tundla (Firozabad) got vacated after sitting MLA S P Singh Baghel was elected as an MP,  Bangarmau (Unnao) seat got vacated due to the conviction of Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Deoria and Malhani seats were vacated due to the deaths of Janmejay Singh and SP MLA Parasnath Yadav.

Of the seven seats, six were won by the BJP in 2017.

