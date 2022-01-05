SP video clip hits back on BJP's 'Farq Saaf Hai' film

Samajwadi Party hits back on BJP's 'Farq Saaf Hai' film with video clip

The BJP is using the 'Farq Saaf Hai' film to compare the former SP regime has been for corruption and crime in the state

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Jan 05 2022, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 14:41 ist
Dhananjay Singh (left) playing cricket in the video shared by Samajwadi Party. Credit: Twitter/samajwadiparty

The Samajwadi Party has hit back at the Yogi Adityanath government's campaign 'Farq Saaf Hai', by tweeting a video clip that shows former BSP MP Dhananjay Singh playing cricket.

The tweet says that "Mafia connected top chief minister are playing cricket."

It further says: "Dhananjay Singh carries a reward of Rs 25,000 and is enjoying the game under the police eye. The double engine government's bulldozers cannot find him. The people are watching all this - 2022 mein BJP Saaf."

The BJP has been hitting out at Samajwadi Party with a series of short films titled 'Farq Saaf Hai'.

In this series, the former SP regime has been blamed for corruption and crime and the situation has been compared with present regime. The short films are being aggressively aired on TV channels and also in the print media.

"This is just the beginning. We are now going to expose the BJP and its double-faced policies on such issues," said a SP leader.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BJP
Samajwadi Party
Indian Politics
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
BSP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes

Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes

5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?

DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope

Island in the sun

Island in the sun

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

 