Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan hospitalised with pneumonia

According to an official bulletin from Medanta hospital, the veteran leader was admitted on Wednesday night

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Aug 04 2022, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 16:50 ist
Senior Samajwadi Party MLA and former minister Azam Khan. Credit: PTI photo

Senior Samajwadi Party MLA and former minister Azam Khan has been admitted to Medanta hospital, following pneumonia and breathlessness.

According to an official bulletin from Medanta hospital, the veteran leader was admitted on Wednesday night.

"All tests were carried out on Thursday and Azam Khan, 74, is in the ICU following infection in lungs. A critical care team is looking after him and he is under observation. His condition is stable and under control," the bulletin said and added that Dr Dilip Dubey and his team are treating the leader.

