Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to hospital again

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to Medanta Hospital in the city on Sunday night after he complained of a stomach ache, according to multiple news reports.

This was just a day after he was discharged.

This is the second time in the past five days that the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had to be hospitalised. He was previously admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after he complained of stomach and urine-related problems, a party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary had said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister (80) had gone to the Medanta Hospital here Wednesday night for his routine checkup, but the doctors admitted him for monitoring his health over some stomach and urine-related issues, Chaudhary had said.