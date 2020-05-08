Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Yadav hospitalised

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav hospitalised

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 08 2020, 00:04 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 00:04 ist
Mulayam's son and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, his younger brother and former state minister Shivpal Singh Yadav and other leaders visited him. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Former defence minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted to a private hospital here after he complained of stomach and urine-related problems, a party spokesperson said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister (80) had gone to the Medanta Hospital here Wednesday night for his routine checkup, but the doctors admitted him for monitoring his health over some stomach and urine-related issues, Rajendra Chaudhary said.

"His condition is now stable. He is feeling better," he said.

Mulayam's son and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, his younger brother and former state minister Shivpal Singh Yadav and other leaders visited him in the hospital on Thursday to enquire about his health, Chaudhary said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Mulayam Singh Yadav

What's Brewing

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

 