SKM asks President Kovind to sack MoS Home Ajay Mishra

Samyukta Kisan Morcha asks President Ram Nath Kovind to sack MoS Home Ajay Mishra

The umbrella body of farmer unions also demanded an investigation of the incident by an SIT

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 04 2021, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 12:54 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding that Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra be sacked in connection with the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Also read: Unlawful detention of Opposition leaders against democratic values: Ashok Gehlot

"Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni should be immediately dismissed from his post, and a case should be filed against him for inciting violence and spreading communal hatred. The Union minister's son, Ashish Mishra "Monu", and his fellow goons should be immediately booked under IPC section 302 (murder) and arrested immediately," the letter read.

The umbrella body of farmer unions also demanded an investigation of the incident by an SIT under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

It also demanded the sacking of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his alleged remarks against farmers.

On Sunday, Khattar talked about "tit for tat" during a meeting of the BJP's Kisan Morcha in Chandigarh when he told the gathering to form groups of 500 to 1,000 and be prepared to even go to jail.

Check out latest DH videos here: 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Samyukta Kisan Morcha
Lakhimpur
Uttar Pradesh
India News
farm laws
Ram Nath Kovind

Related videos

What's Brewing

Madhya Pradesh: 57-yr-old elephant gives birth to calf

Madhya Pradesh: 57-yr-old elephant gives birth to calf

Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé

Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé

‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna

‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna

Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report

Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report

Silent disco helps South Africans beat virus blues

Silent disco helps South Africans beat virus blues

NCB raid rave party: What we know so far

NCB raid rave party: What we know so far

What's good for T20 cricket?

What's good for T20 cricket?

New youth brigade of Congress

New youth brigade of Congress

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

 