Sandalwood drug case: Supreme Court declines to consider Aditya Alva's pre-arrest bail plea

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 17 2020, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 14:16 ist
Aditya Alva. Credit: Facebook

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to consider Aditya Alva's petition seeking pre-arrest bail in the Sandalwood drug case. 

A bench of Justices R F Nariman and Navin Sinha asked the petitioner, the brother-in-law of actor Vivek Oberoi, to go to the High Court.

Alva, through advocate Nishanth Patil, asked the top court to grant him advance bail and quash the criminal case against him. His plea also claimed that the High Court had dismissed his plea for non-prosecution (having not been pursued).

Also read — Lookout notice issued against Aditya Alva

The name of Alva, son of former minister Jeevaraj Alva, allegedly cropped up in the high-profile drug racket case in Bengaluru following the arrest of Kannada film actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani among others. He has been absconding since then and is facing a lookout circular. 

