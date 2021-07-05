Sandhu replaces Prakash as Uttarakhand chief secretary

Sandhu replaces Om Prakash as Uttarakhand chief secretary

Sandhu was on deputation at the Centre as the chairman of the National Highways Authority of India

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Jul 05 2021, 17:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 17:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A day after Pushkar Singh Dhami took over as Uttarakhand's new chief minister, senior IAS officer SS Sandhu was appointed as the state's new chief secretary on Monday, replacing Om Prakash.

A 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Sandhu was on deputation at the Centre as the chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

He has a reputation of being an efficient officer.

Om Prakash has been relieved from his duties and made the chief resident commissioner, Delhi.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttarakhand
IAS
chief secretary

Related videos

What's Brewing

Never succumb to obstacles: Sen to women directors

Never succumb to obstacles: Sen to women directors

NYC's Fourth of July traditions are back after a year

NYC's Fourth of July traditions are back after a year

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

 