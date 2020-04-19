Sanitation worker dies in Uttar Pradesh after youths force disinfectant into his mouth

In a shocking incident, a sanitation worker died allegedly after some youths forcibly sprayed disinfectant into his mouth following an altercation in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, about 325 kilometres from here.

According to the reports, the sanitation worker, identified as Kunwar Pal was sent to Pempur village for spraying disinfectant in the village.

It was alleged that while spraying, a few droplets accidentally fell on the feet of one Indra Pal, a resident of the village, and his friends, who stood there.

An angry Indra Pal and his acquaintances assaulted the sanitation worker and allegedly forcibly put the nozzle of the sanitising machine into his mouth and sprayed the disinfectant.

Kunwar Pal was rushed to a hospital in the neighbouring Moradabad district after his condition worsened at the district hospital. He, however, died on Friday night.

Police said that the body of Kunwar Pal has been sent for postmortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

A case has been registered in this regard against four persons, including Indra Pal. A hunt has been launched to nab the culprits, who have been absconding, police sources said.