Raut booked for abusive remarks against BJP members

Sanjay Raut booked by Delhi Police for alleged derogatory remarks against BJP members

BJP Mahila Morcha general secretary Deepti Bhardwaj alleged that the Shiv Sena MP also threatened the workers with their life

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 13 2021, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 12:27 ist
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut for his alleged abusive remarks against BJP members.

The FIR was registered at the Mandawali police station in the national capital on the complaint of BJP Mahila Morcha national general secretary, Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj on Sunday.

Bhardwaj, in her complaint, alleged that Raut during an interview to a Marathi news Channel made shocking comments about the members of BJP.

Further accusing Raut of using 'abusive words' against the BJP workers, Bhardwaj alleged that the Shiv Sena MP also threatened the workers with their life.

Also Read | Big challenge before Rahul, Priyanka to revive Congress: Sanjay Raut

"Raut said he will literally bury them (BJP workers) all. Needless to say the same constitutes offence punishable under sections 354, 500 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code," according to the FIR.

The women wing of the BJP also took strong objection to the alleged objectionable remarks made by Sanjay Raut. "It is not only derogatory to women, rather it also outrages the modesty of BJP's women workers," the complaint read.

The police, based on Bhardwaj's complaint, registered an FIR under sections 500 (punishment for defamation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sanjay Raut
Delhi Police
BJP
Shiv Sena

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021

Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021

Why it is important to plan finances

Why it is important to plan finances

DH Toon | PM Modi's Twitter 'briefly hacked'

DH Toon | PM Modi's Twitter 'briefly hacked'

Five key moments of thrilling Formula One 2021 season

Five key moments of thrilling Formula One 2021 season

Is Victorian morality clouding same-sex marriage law?

Is Victorian morality clouding same-sex marriage law?

 