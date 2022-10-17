Sanjay Singh, other AAP leaders protesting outside the CBI HQ detained as Sisodia questioning under way

Dramatic scenes unfolded outside the the CBI headquarters in Delhi in after several Aam Aadmi Party leaders including Sanjay Singh were detained on Monday afternoon, TV visuals showed.

AAP leaders were protesting Manish Sisodia questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the alleged excise 'scam'.

The AAP has been claiming that BJP wants Sisodia to be arrested in the excise policy case to hinder the party's progress in the education sector as well as in poll-bound Gujarat.

Sisodia on Monday dubbed as "fake" the case lodged against him by the CBI in the excise policy matter, and claimed that his questioning was taking place as the BJP was "scared" of the AAP's "popularity" in poll-Gujarat.

Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal said Sisodia was going to be arrested in a bid to stop him from campaigning in Gujarat.

Sisodia sought blessings of his mother at his Mathura road residence before leaving for the CBI headquarters in a procession accompanied by several leaders and volunteers in cars and bikes with patriotic songs being played in the background.