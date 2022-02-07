Santishree Pandit appointed first woman JNU VC

Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit appointed first woman JNU VC

M Jagadesh Kumar was holding the charge of acting VC at JNU after his five-year term ended last year

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 07 2022, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 13:19 ist
Pandit will be the first woman Vice Chancellor of JNU. Credit: mei.org.in

Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit will be the first woman Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University with the Ministry of Education (MoE) appointing her to the top post on Monday.

Pandit is currently the Vice Chancellor of Savitribai Phule University in Maharashtra.

The 59-year-old Pandit is also an alumna of JNU where she pursued her MPhil as well as PhD in International Relations.

"President Ram Nath Kovind, who is Visitor to the University, has approved the appointment of Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as JNU Vice Chancellor. Her appointment is for a period of five years," a senior MoE official said.

Pandit began her teaching career from Goa University in 1988 and moved to Pune University in 1993. She has held administrative position in various academic bodies. She has also been a member of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) and Visitor's nominee to central universities.

In her career, she has guided 29 PhDs.

M Jagadesh Kumar, who was holding the charge of acting VC at JNU after his five year term ended last year, was last week appointed as the chairman of the UGC.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

JNU
Jawaharlal Nehru University
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

 