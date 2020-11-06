Santosh Gangwar inaugurates VVDN plant at Manesar

Santosh Gangwar inaugurates VVDN Technologies' production plant at Manesar

The new SMT facility and mechanical tooling centre was inaugurated by Gangwar on Friday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 06 2020, 23:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 23:26 ist
Union Minister Labour minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar. Credit: PTI Photo

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Friday inaugurated electronics major VVDN Technologies' new SMT facility and Mechanical Tooling Park-II at Manesar, Haryana.

The new SMT facility and mechanical tooling centre was inaugurated by Gangwar on Friday, according to a company statement.

With an investment of Rs 150 crore, the new SMT and mechanical tooling plant is a state-of-the-art world-class manufacturing facility, it added.

The environment-controlled factory is equipped with the best-in-class modern machinery with fully automatic SMT lines for mass manufacturing and prototype, product assembly areas, and testing and validation infrastructure, among others.

The new factory is also expected to generate huge employment opportunities in the near future with women empowerment being the centre of focus and is expected to boast a one of its kind all women SMT Line.

Gangwar said in the statement, "Today being at VVDN for the inauguration is the testimony of the fact that the country is moving on its success path in the right direction. We welcome VVDN's initiative that accelerates progress in the employment in India, including that of women empowerment."

He added that the challenge due to the Covid-19 pandemic is being taken as an opportunity to work towards betterment of the country in a positive direction. "The responsibility on our ministry is critical during such times. Welfare of labour and job creation are critical under the Modi government's model of development."

VVDN serves global customers across several countries including the US, Canada, India, Vietnam, South Korea and Japan, as well as Europe. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Santosh Gangwar
Haryana
Manesar

What's Brewing

Where key states stand in a day of decision for Biden

Where key states stand in a day of decision for Biden

'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'

'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'

What Biden can really do on climate, even sans Senate

What Biden can really do on climate, even sans Senate

Man finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP's Panna mine

Man finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP's Panna mine

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

How to make payments via WhatsApp

How to make payments via WhatsApp

 