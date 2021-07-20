Sarojini Nagar market remains closed in protest against SDM order

The Sarojini Nagar market associations have decided to down their shutters on Tuesday to protest against an SDM order that directed to close the export market.

The Sarojini Nagar markets' associations kept shutters down of the shops, including the main section, Babu market and mini market, on Tuesday to protest against an SDM order that directed closure of the export market.

The export market was closed on Sunday for "grossly" violating Covid-19 norms, according to an official order from the sub-divisional magistrate (Vasant Vihar).

Ashok Randhawa, president of Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Association, said that they will decide by evening whether to continue the protest on Wednesday.

"We will see till evening if there is any development with respect to opening the export market, else we will continue our protest," Randhawa told PTI.

About 550 shops in addition to 200 stores of the export market are closed in the Sarojini Nagar market area.

Randhawa had said on Monday that the traders have been given three days to make passes for all the shopkeepers and their employees.

"We have time till Thursday to make the passes, otherwise we have been told the market will be completely closed," he added.

Delhi was under a complete lockdown from April 19 to May 30, following which the national capital saw a phased unlock process, and markets were allowed to reopen from June 7.

The Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar market, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and parts of Sadar Bazar were among those shut in recent weeks by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for violation of Covid-19 norms.