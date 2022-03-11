Sarpanch shot dead by militants in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Militants on Friday evening shot dead a sarpanch affiliated with National Conference (JKAP) in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, the second such political killing in the last two days.

A police official said that the militants fired upon Shabir Ahmad Mir at his native village of Adoora in Kulgam, 65 kilometres from here, this evening. He was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A health department official said Mir had bullet injuries in abdomen and was brought dead to the hospital.

On March 9, militants had barged into the residence of a Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat and shot him dead at Khonmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

The attacks on panchayat members have resurfaced in Kashmir after several months. Since 2018, when panchayat elections were held in Kashmir over a dozen panchayat members have been killed by the militants.

Check out latest DH videos here