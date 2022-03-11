Sarpanch shot dead by militants in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Sarpanch shot dead by militants in Kashmir’s Kulgam

A health department official said Mir had bullet injuries in abdomen and was brought dead to the hospital

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 11 2022, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 22:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Militants on Friday evening shot dead a sarpanch affiliated with National Conference (JKAP) in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, the second such political killing in the last two days.

A police official said that the militants fired upon Shabir Ahmad Mir at his native village of Adoora in Kulgam, 65 kilometres from here, this evening. He was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A health department official said Mir had bullet injuries in abdomen and was brought dead to the hospital.

On March 9, militants had barged into the residence of a Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat and shot him dead at Khonmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

The attacks on panchayat members have resurfaced in Kashmir after several months. Since 2018, when panchayat elections were held in Kashmir over a dozen panchayat members have been killed by the militants.

Check out latest DH videos here

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Kulgam

Related videos

What's Brewing

Apps and oranges: Behind Apple’s trademark ‘bullying’

Apps and oranges: Behind Apple’s trademark ‘bullying’

Two years of Covid: The rights and wrongs

Two years of Covid: The rights and wrongs

Home for disabled near Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes

Home for disabled near Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

 