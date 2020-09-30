Satyamev Jayate: Adityanath on Babri demolition verdict

Satyamev Jayate: Yogi Adityanath on verdict in Babri demolition case

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Sep 30 2020, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 16:30 ist
Satyamev Jayate, the chief minister said while welcoming the decision of the special court. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday welcomed the court verdict in the Babri mosque demolition case, terming it as the victory of truth.

A special CBI court acquitted all the 32 accused, including L K Advani, M M Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, in the absence of conclusive proof against them in the case.

Satyamev Jayate, the chief minister said while welcoming the decision of the special court, a statement issued by his advisor Mritunjay Kumar said.

Read: Babri Masjid case verdict: After 28 years, all 32 accused acquitted; demolition in Ayodhya not pre-planned

The chief minister also accused the then Congress government of framing saints, BJP leaders, VHP office bearers and others to defame them for vote bank politics.

The chief minister said those responsible for this conspiracy should apologise to the people of the country, the statement said.

Adityanath also spoke with BJP veterans LK Advani and M M Joshi over phone and congratulated them on the verdict.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh
Ayodhya
Babri masjid demolition

What's Brewing

French Open: A footnote in Serena Williams' career

French Open: A footnote in Serena Williams' career

The Lead: Farm laws and ensuing protests, explained

The Lead: Farm laws and ensuing protests, explained

Why carcinogens cause cancer in some people, not all

Why carcinogens cause cancer in some people, not all

 