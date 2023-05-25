Satyendar Jain in hospital after fall in Tihar washroom

Satyendar Jain brought to hospital after fall in Tihar Jail washroom

The AAP leader suffered minor injuries in the fall

DH Web Desk
  • May 25 2023, 10:06 ist
  • updated: May 25 2023, 10:08 ist
AAP leader Satyendar Jain. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Delhi on Thursday after he slipped and fell in a washroom in the Tihar Jail last night.

The AAP leader suffered minor injuries, reported news agency ANI, and was taken to the hospital for a check-up.

More to follow...

Satyendar Jain
AAP
Aam Aadmi Party
Tihar jail
India News

