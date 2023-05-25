Satyendar Jain brought to hospital after fall in Tihar Jail washroom

Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Delhi on Thursday after he slipped and fell in a washroom in the Tihar Jail last night.
The AAP leader suffered minor injuries, reported news agency ANI, and was taken to the hospital for a check-up.
More to follow...
