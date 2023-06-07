Satyendar Jain discharged from Apollo Hospital in Delhi

Jailed AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was discharged from Apollo Hospital here on Tuesday, days after he collapsed in prison due to dizziness, sources said.

His condition is stable, they said.

Jain, in his late 50s, has been in Tihar Jail since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year in connection with a money laundering case.

He was admitted to the ICU at LNJP Hospital on May 25 after he collapsed in a prison bathroom due to dizziness. Later, he was shifted to Apollo Hospital.

The sources said Jain was "admitted in a medicine department ward at Apollo Hospital for nearly a week".

A team of doctors, including a neurology expert, attended to him, they said.

Sources had said on May 26 that Jain had suffered a blood clot due to a head injury, though his condition was stable.