Satyendar Jain met money laundering case co-accused, family members in Tihar: Inquiry committee report

An inquiry found that jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain met with co-accused in a money laundering case as well as family members in Tihar Jail where he "misused" his position to receive VIP treatment, official sources said on Wednesday.

In its report, the inquiry committee formed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena also claimed "collusion" between Jain and then Director-General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel over "VIP treatment" to the minister in jail.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP or Goel on the findings of the report.

Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case on May 31, was being provided with various services in the jail by five inmates and other prison staff, a copy of the report revealed.

Two of the inmates -- Rinku who was seen in a purported video giving a massage to Jain in his cell and Manish who provided fruits and outside food to Jain -- are accused under the POCSO Act for raping minors, it said.

According to the report, Rinku told the committee members that he had no training in massage or physiotherapy and worked as a supplier of mare for 'Ghudchadi' ceremonies in weddings.

Saxena formed the enquiry committee comprising the principal secretaries of Home, Law and Vigilance departments after the ED claimed in a city court that Jain was being provided with "special facilities" inside Tihar Jail.

The committee has also recommended "departmental proceedings" against Goel for "extending VIP treatment" to Jain. Goel was transferred after jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar accused him of taking money. Tihar Jail Superintendent Ajit Kumar has been suspended.

"...in violation of prison rules, Jain frequently held court in his room with co-accused in the money laundering case in which he was arrested. These co-accused included Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, apart from Sanjay Gupta and Raman Bhuraria, who are accused in other cases filed by the ED," said the report.

The committee also found that Jain's wife and other family members "frequently" met him at "restricted places" in jail in "blatant violation" of the rules and with the "collusion" of senior prison officials, including Goel and Kumar.

The report cited eight meetings Jain had with his wife and other family members at Tihar from September 16 to October 13.

It was also claimed in the report that Goel met Jain in his cell for about 50 minutes on October 6 while Kumar met the minister for 15 minutes on September 12.

Jail officials also "pressurised" inmates to provide "special services" to Jain, the report said citing their statements.

The minister allegedly used the jail account cards of other inmates to buy fruits, food and other items of personal use. The cards were recharged by the warden and other inmates, the committee claimed in the report.

Several purported videos of Jain meeting visitors and the jail superintendent, eating fruits and vegetables and getting massages in his prison cell have gone viral, giving ammunition to the BJP to attack the AAP. It has also demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sack Jain from his post.