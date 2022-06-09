Satyendar Jain's custodial remand extended for 5 days in PMLA case

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's custody to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was extended by five more days on Thursday. He is being probed in a money laundering case.

Jain was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court by the ED officials, which had demanded that his custodial remand be extended by five more days.

"During the raid we have recovered a number of things and have to confront him with the people whose houses were raided," the ED official said.

After hearing the argument, the court allowed the ED plea and extended the custodial remamd of Jain by five more days.

The Enforcement Directorate had recently conducted raids at multiple locations belonging to Jain and his known persons, including relatives. A recovery of cash worth Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg was made.

The ED had said that it conducted a search operation on June 6 at the premises of Jain, his wife and accomplices who had either directly or indirectly assisted him or participated in the processes of money laundering.

"We conducted raids at the premises belonging to Ankush Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Naveen Jain and Siddharth Jain, the Directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, G S Matharoo, Chairman of Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust which runs Prudence Group of Schools, Yogesh Kumar Jain, Director in Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, father-in-law of Ankush Jain and Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust," the ED official had said.

The ED had learnt during the investigation that one accomplice member of Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust had provided accommodation entries for transfer of land from company beneficially owned by Jain to family members of accomplices in order to alienate the property and to frustrate the process of confiscation.

During the search various incriminating documents and digital records were seized. The cash amounting to Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg in total from unexplained sources were found during the said premises and were seized under PMLA.

The ED had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by CBI in 2017 under section 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the PC Act, 1988 against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet on December 3, 2018 against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and other accused. It was alleged in the charge sheet that Jain while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi during the period February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017 had acquired assets which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI has accused Jain, his wife and other accused for commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by Jain on March 31, 2022.

Jain was placed under arrest on May 30 by the ED under sections 19 of the PMLA. Further investigation in the matter is on.