Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended by five weeks by Supreme Court in money laundering case

On July 10, the top court had extended till July 24 the interim bail granted to Jain on medical grounds.

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 24 2023, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 13:37 ist
Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday extended by five weeks the interim bail of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Bela M Trivedi was informed by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, that he had undergone a spine surgery on July 21 and needs time to recover.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, said he is not opposing extension of interim bail.

He said the probe agency wants its application seeking independent evaluation of Jain by AIIMS or any other hospital to be heard on the next date.

The bench posted the matter for hearing after five weeks.

The top court on May 26 had granted interim bail to Jain for six weeks on medical grounds, saying a citizen has a right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense.

The ED had arrested Jain on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The agency had arrested Jain in the aftermath of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019 in the case registered by the CBI.

Supreme Court
Satyendar Jain
India News
Enforcement Directorate
Money Laundering

