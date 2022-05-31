Satyendar Jain's run-ins with central investigation agencies

Delhi's cabinet minister Satyendar Jain was on Tuesday sent to ED custody till June 9 in an alleged money laundering case.

The ED had said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money laundering probe against him.

The ED initiated the money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), against Jain and others under Section 109 of IPC -- read with sections 13(2) and 13(1) (e) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Satyendar Jain, Delhi's health minister who also holds other portfolios, is key to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party that has always maintained that its primary agenda remains corruption-free politics.

However, this is not the first time run-in Jain has had with central investigation agencies.

In 2018, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in an alleged corruption case and conducted searches at his residence

The CBI accused him of violating norms in hiring architects for the public works department (PWD).

Before that he was hounded by the ED in a money laundering case, basis a complaint by the CBI, wherein he and others were accused of creating illegal assets by laundering the alleged tainted funds.

The CBI complaint had said Jain could not explain the source of funds received by four companies in which he was a shareholder.

It had registered a case against him, his wife and four others on charges of money laundering and said that Rs 4.63 crore was allegedly received through Prayas Info Solutions, Akinchan Developers, Managalyatan Projects and Indo-Metal Impex Pvt Limited in 2015-16.

They had said Jain and his wife were allegedly holders of one-third of the shares in these companies during the period.

