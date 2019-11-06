Saving water: 500 ml in Shatabdi instead of 1L bottles

Indian Railways has decided to provide 500 ml Rail Neer bottles in Shatabdi trains instead of standard one litre bottles as part of national transporters plan to check water wastage.

At present, passengers who travel for five hours on Shatabdi trains are given 500 ml water bottles while those with travel time of more than that are given 1 litre bottles. Now, everyone will be given 500 litre bottles as we have seen that water in bigger bottles is being wasted," said a senior official of the ministry.

If passengers want extra bottle of water, they will have to pay for it. The move which has already been started in New Delhi-Bhopal Shatabdi, will be introduced in next three months in all similar trains.

Each passenger in Shatabdi is entitled for one free bottle water. However railways decided to provide 500 ml of one bottle as the transporter survey shows wastage, said the official.