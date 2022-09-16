SC adjourns hearing on Curlies restaurant's plea against NGT order till September 26

SC to hear Curlies' plea against NGT order on Sept 26

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 16 2022, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 14:55 ist
Supreme court. Credit: Getty images

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday adjourned the hearing on Curlies restaurant's plea against the NGT order till September 26.

The SC also extended its interim order on stay against demolition till the next hearing.

More to follow...

Supreme Court
India News
Goa

