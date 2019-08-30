SC agrees to hear case of missing UP law student

The Supreme Court would on Friday examine a matter related to the mysterious disappearance of an LLM student from Uttar Pradesh, days after she accused a BJP leader and former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna would take up the matter registered suo motu as ‘In the Missing of an LLM student at Swami Sukhdevanand Law College, Shahjahanpur, UP’.

The girl, in a video message, had on August 24, claimed she had proof which could land Chinmayanand in trouble.

However, Chinmayanand had told the police that he was being blackmailed. He said he had received a call demanding Rs.5 crore.

The UP police had registered an FIR against the leader after the social media post became viral. The police had subsequently found that the girl had made a call to her mother from Delhi.

On Wednesday, a group of women lawyers led by advocate Shobha urged the court to register a Suo Motu case. Though initially, a bench presided over by Justice N V Ramana asked them to approach the high court, it finally agreed to consider their request.