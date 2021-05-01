SC allows counting in UP Panchayat polls with Covid-19 protocols

The Supreme Court on Saturday said heavens would not fall if counting of votes in Panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh, scheduled on May 2, were deferred for a few weeks, due to rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The court, however, allowed the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission to go ahead with the process with strict compliance of Covid-19 guidelines, along with antigen tests for officials and candidates.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Hrishikesh Roy accepted assurance from the state government that rules would be changed to make Covid-19 test mandatory for the officials and candidates entering 829 counting centres.

The country has recorded over four lakh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, its highest-ever increase in cases, and over 3,500 deaths.

To the court's remark that heavens would not fall if counting was postponed, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati submitted that it was a choice between devil and deep sea as the state would be deprived of five lakh elected rural representatives to fight Covid surge.

There was a constitutional mandate to conduct polls on-time and the state was bound by an order of the Allahabad High Court as well, she said, adding only two lakh seats.

The law officer also submitted the counting of ballot papers, scheduled on Sunday, would be held under the weekend curfew, extended till Tuesday morning.

It would be easier to control the crowd with officials told to be on guard, she said.

The ASG Bhari also said a class-one gazetted officer who will be responsible for observance of Covid protocol at each counting centre. The proceedings would be video recorded and no general public would be allowed at the counting centres.

The court directed for presenting the video footage before the Allahabad High Court hearing a matter related to Covid-19 management.

Four-phased Panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh ended on April 29, amid reports that 700 teachers died during the election duty.

The court disposed of two petitions filed by Sachin Yadav and Kanhaiya Lal.