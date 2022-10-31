SC allows plea of India Today boss in defamation case

SC allows plea of India Today boss in criminal defamation case

The defamation complaint was filed over a news article 'Mission Misconduct' published in the magazine

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 31 2022, 12:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 15:14 ist
File photo of the Supreme Court building. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the appeal of India Today Chairperson Aroon Purie against a criminal defamation complaint filed against him for an alleged defamatory article published in the magazine in 2007.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, however, refused to allow the plea of the journalist who had authored the alleged defamatory article in the India Today magazine.

“We have accepted the appeal preferred by Purie and dismissed the appeal by the journalist. We have allowed the appeal by public servants as well,” said the CJI while pronouncing the verdict.

Also Read | Donald Trump sues CNN for defamation, claiming $475 million in damages

The defamation complaint was filed over a news article "Mission Misconduct" published in the magazine and it has reported allegations against an Indian Mission official then posted in Edinburgh.

The new article had referred to some allegations against an Indian official allegedly seeking some favours and financial irregularities. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court of India
defamation case
India Today
India News
CJI
UU Lalit

What's Brewing

Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

Arunachal to get Northeast's first fish museum

Arunachal to get Northeast's first fish museum

DH Exclusive: Nirani on Karnataka Global Investors Meet

DH Exclusive: Nirani on Karnataka Global Investors Meet

Deadliest bridge collapses of the past 20 years

Deadliest bridge collapses of the past 20 years

Kantara and the mystical right-left divide

Kantara and the mystical right-left divide

 