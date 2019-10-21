SC allows rebuilding of Sant Ravidas temple

Months after huge protests on the demolition of a shrine here for being on forest land, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed a proposal moved by the Centre for the rebuilding of Sant Ravidas temple here in Delhi on 400 square metre of land.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and R Ravindra Bhat directed setting up of a committee for building the temple within six weeks.

The temple was razed on order by the top court in August for being in forest land. This led to huge protests, since Sant Ravidas is revered and worshipped by a large number of people including those from Scheduled Castes community members.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, who was asked by the court to resolve the matter, submitted that it was agreed that the temple can be rebuilt at the same place with additional land of 200 sequare metre.

Former Congress MP Ashok Tanwar and former Union Minister Pradeep Jain, led by senior advocate Vikas Singh, approached the court seeking their right to worship.

The court had in August decried attempts being made to give political colour to its order for demolition of Sant Ravidas temple, illegally constructed on a forest land here.

Three states of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana faced protests from the people after the top court had directed the Delhi Development Authority to remove the structure at Tughlakabad here.

On Monday, the court also directed all those persons arrested during the protest should be released on a bond of good conduct.