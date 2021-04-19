SC appoints overseeing committee to manage Gokarna Mahabaleshwara temple

The Supreme Court on Monday appointed a committee headed by former top court judge Justice B N Srikrishna to take over the management of ancient Gokarna Mahabaleshwara Temple in "all respect", as an interim arrangement.

The temple, situated in Uttara Kannada district, is known as 'Dakshina Kashi'.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian directed Ramchandrapura Mutt, which was so far managing the temple by virtue of the top court's previous order, to hand over the charge of the affairs of the shrine to the Assistant Commissioner who would also act as Secretary to the ‘overseeing committee’.

The matter arose before the top court out of Mutt's challenge to the Karnataka high court's judgement of August 10, 2018, which had quashed the B S Yeddyurappa government's decision of August 12, 2008 to hand over control of the temple to it.

The petitioner, along with its pontiff Sri Sri Raghaveshwara Bharathi claimed its history dated back to the 8th Century AD as it was established by Adi Shankaracharya, who formed ‘mutt’ at Gokarna and ordered his disciples to look after the affairs of the Gokarna Temple.

The top court, however, said no documents to establish the fact of the temple belonged to the ‘mutt’ was brought to its notice.

"Since a final decision is to be taken in these appeals, the appropriate course in the interest of the temple, the devotees and the ‘mutt’ would be to allow the administration of the temple by an independent committee," the bench said in its order.

The court said the overseeing committee under chairmanship of Justice Srikrishna will take over management of the temple from Ramachandrapura Matt within 15 days.

The committee would also include Deputy Commissioner and SP of Uttara Kannada, Assistant Commissioner of Kumta division, two eminent scholars and two upadhibaktas, nominated by the state government.

"It would oversee the functioning of the temple by adhering to all traditions," the court said.