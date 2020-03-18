Inform if releasing Omar Abdullah: SC to Centre, J-K

SC asks Centre, J-K administration to inform by next week if it is releasing Omar Abdullah

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 18 2020, 14:31pm ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 14:31pm ist
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, said the court should fix a short date for hearing the matter. (Credit: PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration to inform by next week if it is releasing former chief minister Omar Abdullah, who has been detained since the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah told counsel appearing for the Centre that Abdullah's sister Sara Abdullah Pilot's plea against his detention will be heard on merit if he is not released soon.

"If you are releasing him, then release him soon or we will hear the matter on merits," the bench said.

The observations came after counsel for the Centre and the J-K administration informed the court that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing in the matter, is arguing in another court.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, said the court should fix a short date for hearing the matter.

To this the bench said only six benches are functioning due to the ongoing arrangement in the apex court and it does not know when the next turn will come.

"Probably next week we are sitting and the matter will be taken up at that time," the bench said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Omar Abdullah
Central government
Jammu and Kashmir
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

103-year-old woman in Iran beats coronavirus: Report

103-year-old woman in Iran beats coronavirus: Report

Prisoners make masks in Bihar town to fight COVID-19

Prisoners make masks in Bihar town to fight COVID-19

Tripura maid raped in Bengaluru apartment, suspect held

Tripura maid raped in Bengaluru apartment, suspect held

COVID-19: NRAI issues advisory to shut restaurants

COVID-19: NRAI issues advisory to shut restaurants

 