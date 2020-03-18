SC asks Centre, J&K administration to inform by next week if it is releasing Omar Abdullah

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to tell if there was any move to release former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, detained under the stringent Public Safety Act since February 5.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah put a habeas corpus petition filed by Sara Pilot, sister of Omar, challenging the validity of his detention, for consideration on next week.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the petitioner, asked the court to put the matter on Thursday.

The bench, however, clarified that they would not be sitting on Thursday. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was to represent the J&K administration but he remained stuck in another matter.

The court then asked Mehta's associate counsel to ascertain facts related to any plan to release Omar.

Recently, former J&K CM and Omar's father Farooq Abdullah was released by the administration. Omar and other leaders were first detained on August 4, 2019, a day before the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.