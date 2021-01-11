SC asks Punjab's response on plea to shift MLA Mukhtar Ansari to UP

SC asks Punjab's response on plea to shift MLA Ansari

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 11 2021, 18:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 18:24 ist
The Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday asked the Supreme Court to direct the Punjab government to transfer sitting MLA and mafia don Mukhtar Ansari to face about 10 cases involving murder.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah asked the Punjab government and Mukhtar Ansari to file a reply within two weeks on a petition by the UP government.

In its contention, the state government said even though serious charges were pending against Ansari in Uttar Pradesh, he has remained in Punjab's Ropar jail for two years in a minor case.

The state government claimed several production warrants have been sent by the UP courts but the jail authorities had avoided sending Ansari, sitting MLA from May constituency, citing health reasons.

It said the court should either direct the transfer of Ansari to UP to face the trial, or the case in Punjab should be transferred to the state.

It further claimed that no chargesheet has been filed in Punjab so far while Ansari was trying to play with the federal structure and misuse provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The court asked the Punjab government and Ansari to file a detailed reply on the pending case against him and the status of the trial along with his medical condition. It fixed the matter for consideration in February.

Supreme Court
Punjab
Uttar Pradesh

