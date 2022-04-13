SC asks U'khand for report on Dharam Sansad hate speech

SC asks Uttarakhand government to file report on hate speeches in Dharam Sansad

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 13 2022, 12:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 12:32 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Uttarakhand government to file a status report into the speeches made in the Haridwar Dharam Sansad allegedly inciting violence against minority communities.

The Dharam Sansad was held in Uttarakhand's Haridwar in December, during which provocative speeches were made. A petition was filed by journalist Qurban Ali and former Patna High Court judge and senior advocate Anjana Prakash, seeking direction for an "independent, credible and impartial investigation" by an SIT into the incidents of hate speeches against the Muslim community.

More to follow...

