SC asks Uttarakhand government to file report on hate speeches in Dharam Sansad

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Uttarakhand government to file a status report into the speeches made in the Haridwar Dharam Sansad allegedly inciting violence against minority communities.
The Dharam Sansad was held in Uttarakhand's Haridwar in December, during which provocative speeches were made. A petition was filed by journalist Qurban Ali and former Patna High Court judge and senior advocate Anjana Prakash, seeking direction for an "independent, credible and impartial investigation" by an SIT into the incidents of hate speeches against the Muslim community.
More to follow...
