SC assures a look into attack on Babri Masjid litigant

The Supreme Court on Sept.4 said that "it will look into and do whatever is needed" after senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan brought into its notice an alleged attack on Iqbal Ansari, who is pursuing the Babri Masjid case, at his home in Ayodhya, a day before.

A woman, Vartika Singh, who claimed herself as an international shooter, asked him to withdraw the case, Ansari had alleged. A complaint was made by him with Ram Janmabhoomi police station there on Sept.3 and Singh was reported to have been detained by the police.

On Sept.4, as soon as the Constitution bench presided over by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi assembled here, Dhavan submitted that litigant Iqbal, son of Mohd Hashim Ansari, was attacked by a shooter.

The bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, assured it would look into the matter.

Dhavan, for his part, said he could not say if this required an investigation, but at times just a simple word from the bench was enough.

The senior counsel also maintained that he was not blaming the other side but the incident should be taken note of.

He also said he cannot keep on pursuing contempt petitions everyday. Dhavan also said he did not want any security as his life would change and he had good relations with the other side.

The top court had on Sept.3 issued a contempt notice to an 88-year-old professor from Tamil Nadu for allegedly sending a letter to Dhavan, cursing him for representing the Muslims side in the Ayodhya dispute related to Babri Masjid and Ram Temple.