SC bench to begin hearing on EWS quota issue from September 13

The Supreme Court on Thursday decided to begin hearing arguments from September 13 on the pleas that challenge the validity of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment, enacted in 2019. The Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019, provided a 10 per cent quota to Economically Weaker Sections in jobs and education, including in private colleges.

A five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice U U Lalit, said the top court would first consider for adjudication the issues framed by Attorney General K K Venugopal.

The Attorney General, primarily, suggested the issue of whether the 103rd Constitutional amendment act could have breached the basic structure of the Constitution by permitting the state to make special provisions, including reservation, based on economic criteria.

Other issues, as suggested by Venugopal for a decision, included if the amendment can be said to breach the basic structure of the Constitution by permitting the state to make special provisions, in relation to admission to private unaided institutions.

Further, the 103rd amendment to the Constitution can be said to breach the basic structure of the Constitution also in excluding the SEBCS/OBCs/SCs/STs from the scope of EWS reservation.

The bench—also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi and J B Pardiwala—put the batch of the matter filed by NGO 'Janhit Abhiyan', and others, for consideration on September 13.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan submitted that as many as 55 issues were suggested by the counsel from the parties. However, some of these may be in the form of arguments.

Senior advocates P Wilson, Sanjay Parikh and other counsel suggested their own issues for a final decision by the court.

The 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections in government jobs and higher educational institutions, including those in the private sector, became the law of the land after President Ram Nath Kovinon on January 12, 2019, gave his assent to it.

On August 5, 2020, a three-judge bench referred to the Constitution bench the pleas questioning the validity of the amendment.