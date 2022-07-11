SC bins appeal by life term convicts in IISc attack case

The Supreme Court, on Monday, dismissed an appeal filed by life term convicts in the IISc, Bengaluru, attack case of 2006, saying even though no untoward incident had actually happened, the matter would still come within the offence of conspiracy to wage war against the country.

The top court said the conspiracy as disclosed in the instant matter, if it had been carried out, would have resulted in great damage and prejudice to the life and well-being of the members of the general public as well as loss to public property.

"Such conspiracies to cause danger to public property or to the safety of the members of the general public ought to be dealt with strictly," a bench of Justices U U Lalit, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat said.

The court dismissed an appeal filed by Mohammad Irfan and three others against the High Court's decision to enhance their sentence to life term.

"Considering the acquisition of substantial quantity of arms and explosives as well as the intent disclosed, and other materials on record, the High Court was right in enhancing the sentence after accepting the appeal preferred by the state in that behalf," the bench said.

The trial court had in December, 2011, sentenced Mohammed Razhur Rehman and others to seven years imprisonment, but the Karnataka HC had, in May 2016, enhanced it to life imprisonment by holding them guilty for conspiracy for waging war against the country.

The convicts are Mohammed Razhur Rehman alias Umesh, a native of Nalgonda in Andhra Pradesh, Afsar Pasha alias Basheeruddin, a resident of Lakkasandra in Bengaluru, Mohammed Irfan of Mulbagal in Kolar district.

The Bengaluru police claimed all of them belonged to banned terror outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba and were planning to attack premier institute, IISc, Bengaluru.